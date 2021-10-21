Press And Aiko (Photo: Jon B. Wooten)

WARNER MUSIC GROUP's WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed GRAMMY-nominated artist JHENÉ AIKO to a co-publishing deal. AIKO hass collaborated with DRAKE, CHILDISH GAMBINO, JOHN LEGEND, SUMMER WALKER, BIG SEAN, SAWEETIE, and others.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres./A&R, U.S. RYAN PRESS said, "JHENÉ’s star power only continues to rise, and it's been exciting to see her become one of the industry’s most influential acts. With each new release, she reveals a different side of her musical talent and captivates listeners with her artistry and lyrics. She’s established herself as the defining voice of her generation and of modern R&B, and we’re so proud to be working with JHENÉ, her manager TAZ and the whole team at ARTCLUB."

