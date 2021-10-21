Testee

MARK KAYE, the talk host heard on COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE, WHIO-A-F/DAYTON, and KRMG-A-F/TULSA, reacted to the news that the federal government is working on plans to require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate either vaccination or weekly negative tests as a condition of employment by taking the weekly testing option, but live on the air. KAYE, who opposes the mandate, and his assistant producer HANNAH GUILE took the tests on WEDNESDAY's show (10/20) and tested negative for COVID-19.

"We do pretty much everything on the air," said KAYE. "In this day and age you have to be 100% transparent with your audience. So many media outlets blatantly lie to their audiences about everything. We don't. That's why we took the tests on the air. We want our fans to know that we're going through exactly the same stuff they are.

"We knew if the tests were negative everything would be fine. If either one of us had a positive result, well, we didn't really plan that far in advance.."

See video of the tests here.

