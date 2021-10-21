Smith, Cox

The RECORDING ACADEMY has named PR firm PORTER NOVELLI EVP/Corporate Counsel SEAN SMITH as EVP/Communications, and has promoted Managing Dir. of Communications ANDIE COX to VP/Communications. SMITH is coming on board as of MONDAY (10/25), and COX's promotion is effective immediately; SMITH will report to Co-Pres. VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES and COX will report to SMITH.

"The ACADEMY continues to expand the talent and breadth of experience within its leadership team with the appointments of SEAN and ANDIE to their new roles in the communications department," said CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "Together with their extensive knowledge and innovation in the field, they will play a pivotal role in enhancing our communications efforts as we head into a global sphere."

« see more Net News