Debuts Today

LEMONADA MEDIA's first true crime podcast, originally announced in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/21), has been released TODAY (10/21). "BELIEVE HER," co-produced with SPIEGEL & GRAU and hosted by JUSTINE VAN DER LEUN, traces the case of NIKKI ADDIMANDO, convicted of murder for the killing of her partner despite her claims of self defense after years of physical and emotional abuse. Two episodes have posted TODAY.

"Nearly half of all female murder victims in the US are killed by intimate partners," said VAN DER LEUN. "But what's just as shocking is what can happen when a woman doesn't die -- when she fights back."

LEMONADA CCO STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS said, "As a network, we never thought we'd delve into true crime, but when SPIEGEL & GRAU and JUSTINE approached us about this project, it fit so well with our mission to amplify unheard voices and tell the human story buried beneath the headline."

SPIEGEL & GRAU's CINDY SPIEGEL said, "We believe that NIKKI ADDIMANDO's story allows us to grapple with important, difficult issues, upending our assumptions and making us question our beliefs. We are honored to partner with LEMONADA to shine a light on the important issue of domestic and sexual violence."

