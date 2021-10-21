Upfront Presentation

URBAN ONE audio division platforms RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA have released their virtual Upfront presentation "MILLIONS BILLIONS TRILLIONS" (MBT) in partnership with DREAM CURRENCY, promoting the reach and buying power of the African American consumer. The partnership will include co-branded merchandise worn by radio personalities to amplify the message and movement.

The presentation, a video narrated by DONNIE SIMPSON with an appearance from Founder/Chair CATHY HUGHES, asserts that URBAN ONE's two audio platforms reach 90% of all Black listeners tuning into Black-owned radio stations each week.

SVP/National & Network Sales JOSH RAHMANI said, "The mission for our upfront experience is to invite brands to join us in amplifying the voice, culture and sound of Black America. Our diverse portfolio of local and syndicated programming, trusted personalities, immersive digital platform, and culturally engaging events are paramount when it comes to gaining the trust and loyalty of influential Black consumers. By working with RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA, brands will engage millions of African Americans, access billions of impressions, and unlock trillions in spending power."

VP/Integrated Marketing & Partnerships SAMUEL TATUM added, "In addition to showcasing the power of our audio brands, it was imperative for us to collaborate with other Black-owned businesses in the creation of our audio upfront experience. We encourage all brands to join our movement and continue to foster positive social change by investing in Black-owned media."

Watch the UPFRONT EXPERIENCE here.

