Chandler, Jones

NASHVILLE-based management and brand strategies company HILL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (HEG) has hired KODI CHANDLER in the newly-created role of Dir./Business Development and promoted GRACE JONES to Creative Dir.

CHANDLER joins HEG following seven years at WME, where he was a Country music booking agent. JONES joined HEG in 2017 and has been serving as an Artist Mgr.

