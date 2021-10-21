The Schmoozer

Longtime AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK 11p-2a (ET) host STEVE SOMERS told listeners early this morning that he plans to leave the station "sooner rather than later." NEWSDAY's NEIL BEST reports that SOMERS, the longtime late night host who has been with the station since its 1987 debut, told a caller that his impending departure was a "mutual thing" and that he is "not being fired" but is choosing not to work the overnight hours. He said that he might be back on the station as a fill-in and is leaving on good terms with SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO and Brand Manager SPIKE ESKIN.

OLIVIERO told BEST that SOMERS "will be wrapping up his full-time run at WFAN sometime this FALL," calling the host "without a doubt one of the most important building blocks in the history of WFAN." and added that the station "really want(s) to do something big for him" to celebrate his legacy and is making convincing the reluctant SOMERS to be part of a celebratory event "my personal challenge."

