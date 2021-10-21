Glenn Goodwin

GLENN GOODWIN is exiting THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK, INC. Contemporary Christian WEMI/APPLETON, WEMY/GREEN BAY, WGNV/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WSTM/SHEBOYGAN, WGNW/EAU CLAIRE, WI.



He's moving across LAKE MICHIGAN to take on the PD/MD roles at SPRING ARBOR UNIVERSITY Christian CHR WSAE (106.9 HOME.FM)/SPRING ARBOR, MI and sister station Contemporary Christian WJKN (89.3 THE ARBOR)/JACKSON, MI.

He'll also host mornings on 106.9 HOME.FM as well as help develop broadcasting skills for students at SPRING ARBOR UNIVERSITY.



GOODWIN starts MONDAY (11/8). November 8th.

