JEREMY LOOPS is one of SOUTH AFRICA’s biggest artists. Last year alone, he earned sixteen million streams and over six million hits on his YOUTUBE page. The singer, songwriter and producer has returned with a new single “Postcards.” JEREMY said, “Postcards' is about the ups and downs of relationships. This isn’t a sad song, it’s a song about acceptance and accepting that difficulties are often part of the journey to finding that solid connection." Check it out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

