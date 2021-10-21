Carter (Photo: Jason Myers)

SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted JACLYN D. CARTER from Dir. to VP in its NASHVILLE office, which she heads.

CARTER has been with SHORE FIRE since 2013, where she began as a Publicity Coord. shortly after graduating from the UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE and moving to NASHVILLE. She was promoted to Director in 2019 (NET NEWS 2/21/19).

“JACLYN is a determined and dedicated professional who always strives for excellence," said SHORE FIRE SVP MARK SATLOF. "Over her eight years at SHORE FIRE, she has led countless successful media campaigns, developed a strong leadership position within the company and led us into new areas of growth. We are delighted to announce her promotion to Vice President."

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to evolve with SHORE FIRE and [parent company] DOLPHIN [ENTERTAINMENT] and for the collaboration and learning opportunities within our teams daily,” said CARTER. “Having the ability to flex creativity on a variety of topics -- from inspiring personal stories, music and celebrity talent to nonprofits, podcasts and NFTs, is inspiring and motivating, and I am grateful to work with our teams across the country on a variety of topics, genres and perspectives to continue to grow."

