Winners Circle

A new podcast from LEARFIELD's VARSITY PODCAST NETWORK is both about HEISMAN TROPHY winners and hosted by a HEISMAN winner himself. DESMOND HOWARD, the longtime NFL wide receiver and kick returner who won the HEISMAN at MICHIGAN in 1991, is the co-host of "HELLO HEISMAN" with JIMMY ROBERTS. The debut episode, the first of 14 to be issued through JANUARY, features former FLORIDA STATE quarterback and NEW YORK KNICKS guard CHARLIE WARD. The series is also streaming in video form on YOUTUBE.

“As a former HEISMAN TROPHY winner, I know how coveted the award is. We think HELLO HEISMAN will be a great opportunity to tell college football stories through the lens of the HEISMAN TROPHY,” said HOWARD. “Plus, the chance to work with JIMMY at this point in our careers was extremely exciting. And, he begged me to do it.”

ROBERTS said, “I didn’t exactly beg DES to do it, I just texted him 12 times a day until he finally said yes. In all seriousness, as a HEISMAN TROPHY voter, I take my vote -- and the award -- very seriously. Storytelling in a free-flowing format like a podcast, with someone like DESMOND, around college football, well, that was simply a no-brainer.”

“HELLO HEISMAN is a terrific addition to our podcast network, and no doubt DESMOND and JIMMY will deliver an exciting and entertaining show each week,” said LEARFIELD SVP/Head of Content GRANT JONES. “We’re intent on providing fans compelling content they can consume 365 days a year - whenever, whenever and however it’s most convenient for them, and THE VARSITY NETWORK is our conduit for that. At nearly four million downloads in SEPTEMBER alone, we’re thrilled about what’s ahead.”

