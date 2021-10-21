Another in the Business Accelerated series of webinars by the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU will feature XPERI SVP/Global Radio and Digital Audio JOE D'ANGELO discussing radio's future on car dashboards and HD RADIO and other technologies' role in that environment.

“The Battle for the Dash: How Radio can Compete Today and Win the Future” is scheduled for NOVEMBER 10th at noon (CT) and will be free for RAB members.

