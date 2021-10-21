Stone (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to CUMULUS MEDIA/ATLANTA Production Dir. STEVE STONE, who shared news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (10/20) that he is battling cancer. STONE is also a songwriter/producer and voiceover pro.

"I have decided to just put it out there," he posted. "I have advanced stage-4 small-cell lung cancer. Starting aggressive chemo and radiation soon. Not sure if I can pull of the whole bald thing, but here I go. Thank you all for your love and well-wishes as I march into battle."

Send him well wishes here.

