-
Six Radio Licensees Settle Public File Violations Through Consent Decrees With FCC
by Perry Michael Simon
October 21, 2021 at 11:25 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Six more radio licensees have reached Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.
The licensees, who agreed to create and implement compliance plans and are not being fined, are VILLECOM, LLC, (KSTV-F/DUBLIN, TX and KCOM-A/COMANCHE, TX); 97.5 LICENSEE TX, LLC (KBNA-F/EL PASO); RIVER RAT RADIO, LLC (KPKR/PARKER, AZ); MCL/MCM GEORGIA, LLC (WIGO-A/MORROW, GA, also for filing its license renewal application late); MBC OF TEXAS-KGGR, INC. (KGGR-A/DALLAS); and LAKOTA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (KILI/PORCUPINE, SD).