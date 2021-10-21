Consent Decrees

Six more radio licensees have reached Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

The licensees, who agreed to create and implement compliance plans and are not being fined, are VILLECOM, LLC, (KSTV-F/DUBLIN, TX and KCOM-A/COMANCHE, TX); 97.5 LICENSEE TX, LLC (KBNA-F/EL PASO); RIVER RAT RADIO, LLC (KPKR/PARKER, AZ); MCL/MCM GEORGIA, LLC (WIGO-A/MORROW, GA, also for filing its license renewal application late); MBC OF TEXAS-KGGR, INC. (KGGR-A/DALLAS); and LAKOTA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (KILI/PORCUPINE, SD).

« see more Net News