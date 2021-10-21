Taylor

ALL ACCESS has learned that BONNEVILLE's R&B KBLX/SAN FRANCISCO, CA Personality/Producer KIMMIE TAYLOR has exited the station after 21 years. Her last day was OCTOBER 6th.

The SAN FRANCISCO native began her radio career at KBLX in 2000, producing “The Kevin Brown Morning Show”. She's won numerous radio awards including the 2019 MADAME C.J. WALKER OUTSTANDING FEMALE BROADCASTING Award and was nominated for a MARCONI award in 2018 for "Major Market Personality" of the Year.

TAYLOR said, "It has absolutely been one of the greatest adventures of my life and I had the honor to host a morning show on a station I grew up listening to.”

Reach out to Kimmie: kimunication@gmail.com

