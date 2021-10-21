110% Donated

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS (91.9)/WASHINGTON DC is fully funded from its FALL Fundraiser. Nearly 3,000 listeners donated to reach a total of 110%.

WGTS President/GM KEVIN KRUEGER shared, “In a time when the world remains uncertain with a global pandemic, we're so grateful that our listeners partnered with us once again to help tell the nation’s capital that there's hope, and that hope comes from JESUS. What a blessing it is to join with listeners to keep spreading that message across the WASHINGTON, D.C. area as we head into our 65th year of ministry together."

Middays Host Becky Alignay





« see more Net News