WGTS/Washington DC Listeners Donate Above & Beyond
by Todd Stach
by Todd Stach
October 21, 2021 at 11:49 AM (PT)
ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS (91.9)/WASHINGTON DC is fully funded from its FALL Fundraiser. Nearly 3,000 listeners donated to reach a total of 110%.
WGTS President/GM KEVIN KRUEGER shared, “In a time when the world remains uncertain with a global pandemic, we're so grateful that our listeners partnered with us once again to help tell the nation’s capital that there's hope, and that hope comes from JESUS. What a blessing it is to join with listeners to keep spreading that message across the WASHINGTON, D.C. area as we head into our 65th year of ministry together."