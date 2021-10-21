Echo Lounge & Music Hall In Dallas

LIVE NATION has announced the opening date and concert lineup for the new ECHO LOUNGE & MUSIC HALL in DALLAS. Developed in partnership with MARK CUBAN and the DALLAS MAVERICKS, the 1,000 capacity club will bring even more concerts from touring artists as well as local acts into the heart of the city.

The concert venue has completed construction and will open its doors this NOVEMBER with more than 19 artists already confirmed to perform in the brand new space.

LIVE NATION CEO MICHAEL RAPINO said, "THE ECHO LOUNGE & MUSIC HALL is going to be a great new venue for artists to play in DALLAS. There’s lots of opportunity to bring more concerts to the city, and we really value having the hometown partnership with MARK CUBAN and the MAVERICKS in creating this space.”

CUBAN added, “I’m super excited for the opening of THE ECHO LOUNGE & MUSIC HALL. This takes the DESIGN DISTRICT to the next level in its move towards being an entertainment destination. And, with the tunnel between the AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER side and the DESIGN DISTRICT side of the highway being finished, it will be an exciting post-game place to have fun and see live shows!”

