The new FLORIDA SPORTS NETWORK has launched with MARK MILLER and DAVID MOULTON hosting a morning show for statewide syndication, and the show's first affiliates are BEASLEY Sports WBCN-A-W251AL (ESPN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA)/FORT MYERS, where they previously hosted for 11 years (when the station was WWCN (99.3 ESPN)), and BEASLEY Business WHFS-A (MONEY TALK 1010)/TAMPA. MILLER and MOULTON hosted mornings at SUN BROADCASTING INC. Sports WHEL-HD3-W277AP-W290DB (103.3 FM/105.9 FM FOX SPORTS RADIO SWFL)/FORT MYERS for four years until exiting in AUGUST.

“It’s great to have MILLER and MOULTON back where they started,” said BEASLEY SOUTHWEST FLORIDA VP/Market Manager AJ LURIE. “Our audience have missed them.”

“We have a great relationship with BEASLEY in DETROIT with the MICHIGAN SPORTS NETWORK and are thrilled to partner with them again in their hometown of NAPLES and across the state of FLORIDA,” said FLORIDA SPORTS NETWORK President MARTY BOOHER. “We already know that sports fans love the MILLER AND MOULTON brand and we’re proud to put them back on the air as we expand their show across the state. Listening to the show is like being in your favorite FLORIDA sports bar for four hours in the morning!”

