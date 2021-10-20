The staff from WHEELHOUSE RECORDS and parent BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG found a creative way to celebrate ELVIE SHANE's debut single, "My Boy," going #1 this week by shooting off a cannon. Literally. The label’s VP/Promotion KEN TUCKER shared the proof here.

“Now, for some people, it may be enough to maybe shoot one of these," TUCKER said in the video, before firing a confetti party favor. "That’s not enough ... We’re going to take things a little further and celebrate the way a hillbilly from KENTUCKY would appreciate," he continued, referencing SHANE. Following the quick intro into the camera, TUCKER then fired the cannon, with the label’s staff celebrating in the background.

The working CIVIL WAR-era cannon, owned by TUCKER's neighbor, was used on the second day of the Battle of NASHVILLE.

Congratulate TUCKER on his cannon firing skills (and his #1) here.

