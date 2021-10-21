Lots Of Downloads

THE ARMSTRONG & GETTY SHOW says that the combined download count for its podcasts passed the 100 million podcast download mark on OCTOBER 19th, less than three years after their inception. The show's podcasts include the "ONE MORE THING," "ON DEMAND," and "EXTRA LARGE" editions.

In a release heralding the milestone, JACK ARMSTRONG and JOE GETTY said, “We love the podcasting era. Now our listeners can come back to the show after dealing with life. They don’t turn off the radio, they just hit pause.”

Find out more about the syndicated talk show from ERIC WEiSS at The Weiss Agency -- Eric@TheWeissAgency.com -- or CRAIG WHETSTINE at craig@armstrongandgetty.com.

