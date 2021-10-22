-
Former KFAQ/Tulsa, WFLF/Orlando Host Pat Campbell Dies
PAT CAMPBELL, the longtime radio talk show host most recently heard for 13 years on News-Talk KFAQ-A/TULSA, died WEDNESDAY (10/20) at 61. He had battled brain cancer for several years.
A math teacher who became a talk host after calling in to talk shows, CAMPBELL hosted afternoons on the short-lived CATHOLIC RADIO NETWORK before a nearly four year run as morning host at News-Talk WFLF-A (540 WFLA)/ORLANDO. He joined KFAQ in 2008 and hosted mornings until he left the station earlier this year.