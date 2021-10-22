Fiscal Fourth Results

Overall revenue rose 13% and radio saw a 32% year-over-year increase for fiscal fourth quarter as CORUS ENTERTAINMENT joined the list of companies rebounding from the pandemic. However, the numbers still fell short of CORUS' pre-pandemic performance in fiscal fourth quarter 2019.

Consolidated revenues reached C$361.3 million, up from last year's D$318.4 million but still off from 2019's $377.5 million. Radio revenues for this year's fourth quarter were C$25.4 million, rising from the pandemic-stricken C$19.3 million last year but short of 2019's C$33.7 million, and segment profit jumped 261% to C$4.3 million but was less than the C$6.9 million earned in 2019.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$19.9 million (10 cents/share), a 34% drop from 2020 (15 cents/share) and off from C$22.9 million in 2019 (11 cents/share).

Putting a positive spin on the results, Pres./CEO DOUG MURPHY touted "the disciplined execution of our strategic plan, in concert with emerging powerful tailwinds from the economic recovery" for "yet another impressive quarter of top and bottom-line growth."

The company's Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends of C$0.06 per Class B Share and C$0.05875 per Class A Share payable on DECEMBER 30th to shareholders of record at the close of business DECEMBER 15th.

