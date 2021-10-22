Drama

ACAST is holding ACAST Audio Fiction Week next week (10/25-30) in the run-up to WORLD AUDIO DRAMA DAY on the 30th, with events and resources designed to celebrate scripted fiction podcasts.

“ACAST Audio Fiction Week is a love letter to the time, expense, and passion that fiction podcasters dedicate to creating truly cinematic experiences for listeners. Made in partnership with audio fiction creators, the week recognizes their groundbreaking work in pushing the boundaries of the podcasting medium and crafting stories that transport us to a different world -- all via our earbuds,” said ACAST Partner Manager BECKY CELESTINA. “Join us in centering the talented storytellers who all too often are forgotten in mainstream discourse about podcasting.”

The schedule includes a video discussion of derivative rights and copyrights for podcasts with ACAST Content Development Mgr. GRACE ROSS and ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT Literary Mgr. KIM YAU; research information about the genre; BLOODY DISGUSTING's PACIFIC S. OBADIAH with a fiction podcast playlist; and a guide to monetization with an interview featuring "CREEPY" host JON GRITZ. Some of ACAST's fiction podcasts will join in with crossover episodes.

Find out more at acast.com/audiofictionweek.

