'Small Stage Series' Event

SIRIUSXM has lined up 15-time GRAMMY winner ALICIA KEYS for a return performance at HARLEM's APOLLO THEATER as part of SIRIUSXM and PANDORA's Small Stage Series. The NOVEMBER 11th show is for SIRIUSXM subscribers and PANDORA listeners. KEYS will preview new music from her upcoming eighth studio album, including her new single, "Lala".

KEYS said, "I love the APOLLO. The vibe there is magical. There's so many songs I can’t wait to play! Everyone has always told me my voice would be perfect to host a radio show, and with my limited SIRIUSXM Channel, we’re gonna have a ball!"

KEYS' performance will air on SIRIUSXM’s HEART & SOUL channel on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16th at 6:00 pm ET. The concert will also air on SIRIUSXM's ALICIA KEYS RADIO on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th at 8p ET and PT.

