BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC has signed emerging Country artist BRANDON DAVIS to its roster. His first song released via his new label, "The Kitchen," is out TODAY (10/22).

DAVIS was encouraged by his wife to pursue his passion for music after he experienced a near-death head-on car collision in 2019, and decided to chase his singing/songwriting dreams. DAVIS uploaded his songwriting videos to his TIKTOK account, which resulted in 1.5 million followers and 10.8 million likes.

DAVIS is set to play shows in his hometown of CHATTANOOGA, TN through the end of the year and will join artists including CAYLEE HAMMACK and DYLAN SCOTT on the road in 2022.

"When [BIG YELLOW DOG Creative Dir.] JACEE BADEAUX brought BRANDON to our attention, we knew we had to sign him," said company CEO/Co-founder CARLA WALLACE. "First, we loved his songs and his performance, but we all fell for his charm and his passion once we met the CHATTANOOGA boy and his family, which consists of four kids!"

