Knotfest Will Rock November 5th

SLIPKNOT will headline KNOTFEST live from BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM in LOS ANGELES on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th, along with bonus performances from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333, CODE ORANGE, VENDED and special guests, CHERRY BOMBS. Fans around the world will be able to watch the show streamed LIVE as it happens, and for a full 72 hours after.

Ticket holders will not only get to see SLIPKNOT’s new production, but also a selection of songs from each of the acts on the supporting bill. Tickets are on sale now at knotfest.veeps.com, and watch the trailer for the event here.





