Adele (Photo: Simon Emmett / Sony Music)

VARIETY is reporting that after only a week of being released, ADELE's "Easy On Me" has broken several records on radio, including becoming the most played song in US radio history during a song’s first week on the air. It’s also the most-added song in the history of MEDIABASE, with 451 total stations that report to the service immediately putting it on their playlists.

Getting to that number requires airplay on multiple formats, and Adele got there by setting yet another record. “Easy on Me” became the first song to be the most-added at five different formats in a single week. Those formats are Top 40, AC, Hot AC, AAA and R&B.

The single has already been recognized for setting first-day records for SPOTIFY streams and YOUTUBE views. Click here to read the full story.

