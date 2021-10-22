Nomination deadline extended to 11/12

Nominations for the 2022 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME are being accepted here, and the deadline has been extended to FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th. The Class of 2022 will be revealed at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, set for FEBRUARY 23rd-25th, 2022 in NASHVILLE.

The 2022 Class is set to be inducted during the annual COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Dinner and Awards Ceremony, set for THURSDAY, JUNE 20th, 2022, moving back it its normal schedule after being held in OCTOBER this year. Location details will be announced.

“In order to make sure everyone who deserves consideration for the Class of 2022 has a chance to be nominated for this prestigious honor, we’re extending the deadline to FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12,” said CRB's COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Committee Co-Chair JOEL RAAB.

