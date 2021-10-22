'Miguel & Holly Live'

ALL ACCESS is sending out a big congratulations to COX MEDIA GROUP's Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA for the major success of the first annual MIGUEL & HOLLY LIVE stage show. The event featured various on-air bits performed in front of a live audience, much like a late night talk show. Memorable Moments of the night include “Blown Off Uncensored”, “50 Shades Of Chicken”, “Headphone Karaoke” and more! The key factor for the event was that it focused strictly on On-Air Talent and not a musical act. Almost 1000 people were in attendance at the event, HOT 101.5’s first major event since the pandemic!

Dir./Branding & Programming for CMG/TAMPA & ORLANDO, WILL CALDER, told ALL ACCESS, "VIP seating sold out in an hour."

Click here to see photos from the event.

