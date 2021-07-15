Major Opportunity In NYC

Audacy is looking for a skilled Programming Coordinator to provide project management and administrative support to the core programming leadership group in New York City.

Among the job’s responsibilities, the coordinator will assist in the planning and organizational management tasks around programming, content and creative with a large portfolio of radio stations and digital content platforms; and help develop and implement consumer marketing and advertising campaigns in select markets to drive ratings.

Interested candidates should apply here.

« see more Net News