Longtime RCA RECORDS boss and founder of GOLD'N RETRIEVER ENTERTAINMENT, JOE RICCITELLI, shared a tidbit related to his friend and mentor, the late VINCE PELLEGRINO and Golden Retrievers. VINCE's daughter CHRISTINA PELLEGRINO has written a children's book, BUSTER AND THE BRAIN BULLY published by MASCOT BOOKS.

BUSTER, a Golden Retriever, struggles with a "brain bully" that appears to him during thunderstorms and other stressful times. The book is the story of how BUSTER learns to cope by helping others. BUSTER AND THE BRAIN BULLY was inspired by CHRISTINE PELLEGRINO's own mental health struggles and the work she and her Golden Retriever, BUSTER, did in hospital, school and library settings.

PELLEGRINO shared, "BUSTER’s healing ability was something I recognized in my own struggle and this called me to share him with others through pet therapy and now, through this book. He became my voice. He really saved my life and has become my connection to the world."

BUSTER and CHRISTINA are doing much to aid others with their mental health struggles, particularly children that may have no idea what their struggles are or what they're called.

BUSTER AND THE BRAIN BULLY, written by CHRISTINA PELLEGRINO with illustrations by TERESA ALBERINI is available on AMAZON here.

