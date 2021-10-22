Acquired By Exceleration Music

Global venture EXCELERATION MUSIC has struck an agreement with BLOODSHOT RECORDS founders ROB MILLER and NAN WARSHAW to acquire the label. EXCELERATION MUSIC was founded by indie sector executives GLEN BARROS, JOHN BURK, CHARLES CALDAS, AMY DIETZ, and DAVE HANSEN for the purpose of investing in independent labels and developing their legacies.

BLOODSHOT has recently experienced difficult times (NET NEWS 10/20), leading to irreconcilable differences between the founders and uncertainty for the artists on the label. The deal will see EXCELERATION assume full operational control of the label, which will include working to ensure that all commitments to the BLOODSHOT artists are met. EXCELERATION also plans to embark on a long-term campaign to revitalise the presence and availability of the BLOODSHOT catalogue both digitally and physically.

EXCELERATION partner DAVE HANSEN commented, “BLOODSHOT is a vitally important part of American music history, a genre-defining label founded on passion and vision, dedicated to bringing a unique set of artists from its musical orbit to the world. It represents exactly the kind of company that fits EXCELERATION’s founding ethos, which is to preserve and enhance the legacies of extraordinary independent companies and artists. We are honored to have the chance to work with the music from BLOODSHOT’s artists, to make sure the future interests of those artists are protected. We look forward to working to keep the BLOODSHOT history alive and relevant for many years to come.”

HOWARD GREYNOLDS/OVERCOAT MANAGEMENT (LYDIA LOVELESS, GLEN HANSARD, IRON & WINE) added, “The team behind EXCELERATION MUSIC brings to the table a level of experience and integrity that is much needed in this moment. I look forward to working with them in both protecting and creating new opportunities on the catalog Lydia Loveless has with the label.”

BLOODSHOT Artist WILLIAM ELLIOTT WHITMORE said, "I am both happy and relieved to hear that the BLOODSHOT catalog has landed in the hands of independent-minded folks who have a long history of looking out for artists' interests. I look forward to seeing what the future holds."

« see more Net News