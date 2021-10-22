McCreery (Photo: John Shearer)

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS artist SCOTTY McCREERY has inspired a HALLMARK CHRISTMAS romance movie with his song, "Five More Minutes." The holiday movie, starring NIKKI DeLOACH and DAVID-HAYDEN JONES, will also be titled "Five More Minutes," and is set to premiere on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20th on the HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES channel (HMM).

In a brief synopsis, HALLMARK says that the film is about a woman who receives her CHRISTMAS wish when she discovers her late grandfather's journal, revealing an untold romance.

"Five More Minutes" was McCREERY's first #1 hit in 2018.

