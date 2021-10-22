Francis (Photo: Moses Alexander)

UTA has signed DJ and content creator, DILLON FRANCIS, to a global deal. UTA will handle his film, television, and alternative media pursuits as well as his international touring business in EUROPE, the UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND.

In addition to his music career, FRANCIS has branched into other areas including film, fashion, and NFTs. Recently, he has been working on scripts for his highly anticipated animated series, GERALD’S WORLD, currently in development with 20th CENTURY/WONDERLAND, as well as developing a pitch/treatment for a show about his alter-ego, DJ HANZEL.

FRANCIS will continue to be represented by CANOPY MEDIA PARTNERS and TMWRK.

