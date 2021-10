And The Dove Award Goes To...

The 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards were taped live on TUESDAY night (10/19) in NASHVILLE and aired FRIDAY (10/22) on TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK and was simulcast on SIRIUSXM The Message.



Here is the partial list of winners:



ARTIST OF THE YEAR: FOR KING & COUNTRY



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: MAVERICK CITY MUSIC



CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR: WE THE KINGDOM



SONG OF THE YEAR: “The Blessing”



WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Graves Into Gardens” - ELEVATION WORSHIP FT. BRANDON LAKE



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST): BRANDON LAKE



SOUTHERN GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND



GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: CECE WINANS



INSPIRATIONAL FILM OF THE YEAR: A Week Away



RAP/HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: His Glory Alone - KB



SOUTHERN GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Change Is Coming - JOSEPH HABEDANK



See all 38 winners here.





