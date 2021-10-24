Bond Talk

J.R. RUSS' MOVIE TICKET RADIO format has spawned a companion podcast, "THE MOVIE TICKET RADIO PODCAST," and RUSS and his podcast co-host, legendary radio personality and NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO evening host JOHN RECORDS LANDECKER, are making the show's OCTOBER episodes JAMES BOND-centric in what they call #Bondtober.

The show, which normally discusses movie music, devoted its 20th episode to the AUTOBLOG.COM ranking of BOND cars.

Hear the show here.

