'The Movie Ticket Radio Podcast' Celebrates #Bondtober With Lots Of James Bond Talk
October 25, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
J.R. RUSS' MOVIE TICKET RADIO format has spawned a companion podcast, "THE MOVIE TICKET RADIO PODCAST," and RUSS and his podcast co-host, legendary radio personality and NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO evening host JOHN RECORDS LANDECKER, are making the show's OCTOBER episodes JAMES BOND-centric in what they call #Bondtober.
The show, which normally discusses movie music, devoted its 20th episode to the AUTOBLOG.COM ranking of BOND cars.
