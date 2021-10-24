Halloween Show Mix Available

SKRATCH N SNIFF weekly mix show has signed ZERO 9:36 to guest host their HALLOWEEN MIX SHOW, to air the weekend of OCTOBER 30th-31st.

ZERO 9:36’s current single “Adrenaline” is #1 in Rock Radio with over 18 million streams and is currently supporting NECK DEEP’s U.S. tour this FALL.

The commercial-free mix is free to air for any non-competitive stations, interested programmers can get a download link by contacting DOUG INGOLD at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS at (310) 242-8746 or dingold@compassmedianetworks.com

SKRATCH N SNIFF is a two-hour weekly mix show heard on more than 55 stations with both an Alternative and Active Rock mix available here.

