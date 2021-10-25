Jay & The Americans

JAY BLACK (real name: DAVID BLATT), whose distinctive vocals led JAY & THE AMERICANS to international success, died FRIDAY at the age of 82 of complications from pneumonia, it was announced today by his family. During his final years, BLACK also suffered from dementia.

JAY’s smooth operatic voice top-lined a string of hits in the '60s, including “Only In AMERICA,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” His multi-octave vocal range on “Cara Mia” led to his nickmane “The Voice.” The group made countless television appearances during that time including “Hullaballoo” and “Where The Action Is,” and countless talk and variety shows including 'The Tonight Show With JOHNNY CARSON,' 'The MIKE DOUGLAS Show,' and 'The MERV GRIFFIN Show.' The group had 21 charting hits and opened for THE BEATLES at their first U.S. concert in 1964.

BLACK continued to tour as a successful solo act for decades after the group disbanded in 1973. He even tried his hand at acting and co-starred in the '70s made-for-TV movie 'Contract On Cherry Street' with FRANK SINATRA. Black’s live show was a combination of great music and humor. Along with his hits, JAY always performed “Pretty Woman” and “Cryin” as a tribute to his music idol and friend, ROY ORBISON. And he spoke about how WALTER BECKER and DONALD FAGEN recorded and performed with JAY & THE AMERICANS before they formed STEELY DAN.

BLACK ontinuedto perform until 2017, appearing mostly in the NEW YORK tri-state area and FLORIDA, His concerts were heavily attended and mostly sold out, including his annual performance at the WESTBURY MUSIC FAIR on LONG ISLAND.

JAY BLACK is survived by four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family wishes that you celebrate his life by continuing to enjoy his recordings.

