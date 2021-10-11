Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Laroi/Bieber #1 For 8th Week; Nas X/Harlow Runner Up; Adele Top 15; Drake 'Way' Top 20

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER spend an eighth week atop the Top 40 chart with "Stay"

* LIL NAS & JACK HARLOW retain the runner-up spot with "INDUSTRY BABY" up 1389 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO moves 8*-7* with "traitor" and is up 1017 spins

* ADELE vaults into the top 15 in her 2nd week with "Easy On Me" up 22*-13* and is up 4460 spins

* Another song up over 1000 spins is "Cold Heart" by ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA at 19* at +1031 spins

* DRAKE, FUTURE, and YOUNG THUG hits the top 20 with "Way 2 Sexy" up 21*-20*

* CHLOE debuts at 39* with "Have Mercy"

* TREVOR DANIEL enters at 40* with "Alone"

Rhythmic: Drake/Future/Young Thug Hold #1 Spot; Pop Smoke/Chris Brown Runner Up; Doja Cat 'Need' Top 5; Drake/Lil Baby Top 10

* DRAKE holds the top spot with "Way 2 Sexy" featuring FUTURE and YOUNG THUG, for a 3rd week

* POP SMOKE is the runner up, climbing 4*-2* with "Woo Baby" featuring CHRIS BROWN

* DOJA CAT scores yet another top 5 hit with "Need To Know" climbing 7*-5* and is +763 spins

* DRAKE and LIL BABY go top 10 with "Girls Want Girls" leaping 12*-10* and are +403 spins

* LATTO enters the top 20, leaping 23*-18* with "Big Energy" up 474 spins

* WALE also goes top 20 with "Poke It Out" featuring J. COLE, up 24*-19* and is up 548 spins

* CKAY has the top debut at 33* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" up 529 spins

* JAY WHEELER enters at #38 with "Take My Life" featuring TYLA YAWEH

Urban: Drake/Future/Young Thug Hold Top Spot; Normani/Cardi B Top 5; 42 Dugg Top 10; Wale/J. Cole Top 20

* DRAKE holds the top spot for a 4th week with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

* NORMANI hits the top 5 with "Wild Side," featuring CARDI B, up 6*-5* and +435 spins

* DRAKE has two of the top 6 as "Girls Want Girls" featuring LIL BABY, moves 8*-6* and is up 595 spins

* 42 DUGG hits the top 10 with "Maybach," featuring FUTURE, up 13*-10* and is +285 spins

* WALE surges into the top 20, up 25*-18* with "Poke It Out" featuring J. COLE up 646 spins

* LATTO vaults 37*-28* with "Big Energy," up 430 spins

* GUNNA lands the lone debut at 34* with "Too Easy" featuring FUTURE

Hot AC: Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber Hold #1; Adele #6 In 2nd Week; Maneskin Top 10; Coldplay x BTS, Jonas Brothers Top 15; Double Doja Debut

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER "Stay" at #1 for a 3rd week

* ADELE is already nearing the top 5 in just her second week on the chart as "Easy On Me" leaps 15*-6* and is +2146 spins

* MANESKIN goes top 10 with "Beggin," moving 11*-9* and is up 346 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS hit the top 15 with "My Universe," rising 16*-14* and are +381 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS now have two in the top 15 with "Who's In Your Head," up 17*-15* and +148 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER soars into the top 20 with "Ghost," up 25*-18* and is +207 spins

* TROYE SIVAN has the top debut at 33* with "Angel Baby"

* BLUE OCTOBER enters at 34* with "Oh My My"

* DOJA CAT scores two debuts, first with THE WEEKND at 38* with "You Right"

* Meanwhile, DOJA CAT enters at 40* with "Need To Know"

Active Rock: Seether New #1; Papa Roach Top 5; Fozzy Top 10; Volbeat Top 15; Dirty Honey Top 20

* SEETHER scores another chart topper as "Wasteland" goes 2*-1* and is +63 spins

* PAPA ROACH are back in the top 5 with "Kill The Noise," moving 7*-5* and +165 spins

* FOZZY hits the top 10, leaping 11*-8* with "Sane"

* VOLBEAT are top 15 with "Shotgun Blues," climbing 17*-15* and +209 spins

* DIRTY HONEY go top 20 with "The Wire," up 21*-20* and +35 spins

* MASTODON are up 101 spins and move 33*-27* with "Teardrinker"

* NITA STRAUSS has the top debut at 32* with "Dead Inside," featuring DAVID DRAIMAN

* BLACK VEIL BRIDES enter at 36* with "Crimson Skies"

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Vance Joy Top 3; Lumineers Top 10; Glass Animals Top 15; Daisy The Great X AJR Top 20

* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for a 4th week

* VANCE JOY is now top 3 with "Missing Piece," moving 4*-3* and are +96 spins

* LUMINEERS go top 10 with "BRIGHTSIDE," up 11*-9* and up over 200 spins yet again at +201

* GLASS ANIMALS go top 15 with "I Don't Wanna Talk...," up 16*-14* and +94 spins

* DAISY THE GREAT X AJR are top 20 with "Record Player," moving 22*-20* and +105 spins

* KINGS OF LEON are up 32*-27* with "Time In Disguise," up 154 spins

* JACK WHITE returns with "Taking Me Back" at 30* and at 462 spins

* MALIA J debuts at 40* with "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

Triple A: Nathaniel Rateliff Holds #1 Spot; Lumineers Top 3; Adele Enters At #6; War On Drugs Top 10

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF and the NIGHTSWEATS hold the top spot with "Survivor"

* LUMINEERS are top 3 in their fourth week, up 7*-3* with "BRIGHTSIDE," up 57 spins

* ADELE soars on to the chart at #6 with "Easy On Me" - up 340 spins

* WAR ON DRUGS go top 10 with "I Don't Live Here Anymore," moving 11*-7* and are +49 spins

* MY MORNING JACKET hit the top 20 with "Love Love Love," rising 21*-16* at +37 spins

* AMOS LEE also new to the top 20 with "Worry No More," moving 22*-20*

* LORDE debuts at 29* with "Mood Ring"

