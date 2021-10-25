Audacy Renewal

AUDACY has renewed its deal with KEY NETWORKS to air BLOOMBERG RADIO business and consumer news features on most of AUDACY’s 26 all-News and News-Talk stations.

The stations carrying BLOOMBERG content include all-News stations WINS-A and WCBS-A/NEW YORK, KNX-A/LOS ANGELES, WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO, KYW-A-WPHI/PHILADELPHIA, KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO, KRLD-A/DALLAS, and WWJ-A/DETROIT; Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON) and WRNL-A (910 THE FAN)/RICHMOND; and News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS, WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA, WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS, KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH, WTIC-A/HARTFORD, WBEN-A/BUFFALO, WRVA-A-W241AP/RICHMOND, and WILK-A-F-WODS-A-WAAF-A/WILKES-BARRE.

AUDACY VP/News BILL SMEE said, “BLOOMBERG has been an outstanding partner for our news brands, providing timely, relevant reporting on the business stories that matter most to our listeners. We look forward to building on this relationship in the coming years to help bolster our position as the leading local news platform.”

BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND RADIO Global Head AL MAYERS said, “Our presence on these influential all-news radio stations helps reinforce BLOOMBERG’s position as a leader in radio business news. We are proud that AUDACY has again chosen BLOOMBERG RADIO.”

KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN added, “KEY NETWORKS strives to associate with the top brands and products to deliver the best content available to our affiliates. Delivering the gold standard in financial news and information from BLOOMBERG to AUDACY stations that are best in class checks that box. We look forward to continuing the longstanding partnership with AUDACY and look for new growth opportunities to serve these stations, their audience and advertisers with BLOOMBERG content.”

