Voicing The Block

Voiceover pro DR. DAVE has a brand new client in market #1 as he voices AUDACY's new Classic Hip-Hop WNSH (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK. The station flipped on FRIDAY (10/22) from Country.

MC LYTE is also contributing voice work for the new station on the "BLOCK".

DR. DAVE is represented by ATLAS TALENT. His website is at www.loosecannon.net; reach DR. DAVE at (727) 423-7856.

