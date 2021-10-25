-
Voice Pro Dr. Dave Handles Launch Of WNSH (94.7 The Block)/New York
October 25, 2021 at 6:06 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Voiceover pro DR. DAVE has a brand new client in market #1 as he voices AUDACY's new Classic Hip-Hop WNSH (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK. The station flipped on FRIDAY (10/22) from Country.
MC LYTE is also contributing voice work for the new station on the "BLOCK".
DR. DAVE is represented by ATLAS TALENT. His website is at www.loosecannon.net; reach DR. DAVE at (727) 423-7856.