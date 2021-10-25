Silva, Urbanek

BENZTOWN has hired a pair of experienced production managers to its team. Former RADIO DISNEY Network Production Mgr. DARREN SILVA joins the company as WEST COAST Dir./Commercial Production for BENZTOWN and client YAMANAIR, while APPLE MUSIC “THE ZANE LOWE SHOW” Assistant Producer JAKE URBANEK has been named Production Mgr., Long Form Programming.

SILVA had been with RADIO DISNEY for 22 years after on-air work (as “DANGEROUS DARREN”) at KNAC/LONG BEACH-LOS ANGELES and KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS, and continues on the air at SIRIUSXM’s HAIR NATION, OZZY’S BONEYARD, and CLASSIC REWIND channels; URBANEK, at APPLE for over 8 years, was previously an engineer at MR. SMALLS RECORDING STUDIO in PITTSBURGH and for the WASHINGTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA in WASHINGTON, PA.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES said that the pair " are world class producers with remarkable resumes and amazing attitudes. We’re ecstatic to have them both join the BENZTOWN team!”

SILVA said, “I've been aware of the BENZTOWN company and brand since they started. I've been in touch with them since my days with RADIO DISNEY. The talent at BENZTOWN is unmatched and I am honored to be part of this company and work with these amazing people, as well as with YAMAN and the amazing creative team at YAMANAIR.”

URBANEK said,“I look forward to working and learning from the best, while bringing my experience in production to such an amazingly talented and driven team."

« back to Net News