Gerald, Toribio

TIME VP/Consumer Marketing YVONNE GERALD has been named VP/Podcast Marketing and former DISNEY THEATRICAL GROUP Dir./Production Accounting and Analysis MONICA TORIBIO has been named VP/Podcast Finance at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT.

Both will be based in NEW YORK, with GERALD, formerly at NBCUNIVERSAL, VIACOM, and KRAFT FOODS, reporting to Podcast Business Development and Operations head EMILY RESEKH and TORIBIO, who started at PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS and has worked at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, OPERATIVE MEDIA 9ow SINTECMEDIA), GROUP COMMERCE/NIMBLE COMMERCE, STAGE ENTERTAINMENT, and PANNA, reporting to EVP/Co-Heads, Global Podcasts STEVE ACKERMAN and JEZ NELSON.

