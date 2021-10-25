Fox

AEG GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS has named LARA FOX VP. FOX joins AEG after eleven years at COMPLEX NETWORKS, a global media and entertainment company. FOX was a VP for COMPLEX NETWORKS; she will report to AEG GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS Managing Dir. ANDREW KLEIN and will be based in the company's LOS ANGELES headquarters.

KLEIN said, "LARA’s impressive career combined with her proven ability to drive significant revenues and build innovative partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the world, makes her a perfect fit for AEG. We have a one-of-a-kind global portfolio with some of the most coveted music and live entertainment assets in the world, and this is an incredibly exciting time to be joining our company. We are confident LARA will be an incredible asset to our business and our partners as we continue to shape the future of music and live entertainment."

FOX added, "Live music is back and going to be bigger than ever.... AEG has the best music festivals, sports teams and facilities in the world. This is a dream job for me."

