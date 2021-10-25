Tim Landis

CREATIVE MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WJTL/Lancaster, PA President/Founder TIM LANDIS has retired, handing the role to new President/CEO FRED MCNAUGHTON to oversee WJTL, CREATIVE MINISTRIES & THE JUNCTION CENTER.



In 1975, LANDIS was promoting Contemporary Christian concerts, at that time called JESUS music. He was also one of the first employees at SPARROW RECORDS. He also founded or co-founded CREATION E&W, FRIENDSHIP FEST MOROCCO, ATLANTA FEST, PURPLE DOOR, JESUS ORLANDO, iTICKETS, NUPRINT, and THE JUNCTION CENTER.



In 2004, he was awarded the GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION's Lifetime Achievement Award. LANDIS shared, "It's amazing what can be done if you don't care who gets the credit."



LANDIS has transitioned into the role of President Emeritus.

« see more Net News