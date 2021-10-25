Neumeier (Photo: Comcast SportsNet New England)

BOB NEUMEIER, the longtime BOSTON and NBC sportscaster, died SATURDAY (10/23) of congestive heart failure at 70.

NEUMEIER's career began with the then-NEW ENGLAND WHALERS in the WHA, working in public relations and calling play-by-play on WTIC-A/HARTFORD with ESPN founder BILL RASMUSSEN; he moved to WBZ-TV/BOSTON in 1981, and co-hosted NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS pregame shows and called BOSTON BRUINS games on WBZ-A in the '90s. He joined NBC SPORTS and served as a reporter on horse racing, OLYMPICS equestrian events, and football, then joined WEEI-A/BOSTON, first for weekends and later as midday co-host with DALE ARNOLD in 2002-05. More recently, he filled in at WEEI and crosstown WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) and served as an anchor at COMCAST SPORTSNET NEW ENGLAND (now NBC SPORTS BOSTON).

« see more Net News