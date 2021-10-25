Conway and Friend

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES-WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS-WOC-A/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES)/IA afternoon host SIMON CONWAY's seventh annual BBQ sandwich giveaway for the PUPPY JAKE FOUNDATION on FRIDAY (10/22) raised over $36,000 in two hours for the charity providing service dogs for veterans. The fundraiser, featuring sandwiches made from meat and buns donated by a local supermarket, started with a $4,000 collection and grew to $23,000 in 2016 and $31,000 in 2018.

CONWAY said, "I have the best audience in talk radio. They are astonishing! I also have to thank some of my show's sponsors who have taken this charity to their hearts. We had our newest recruit there, 10-week old Puppy Doc, who insisted on giving me puppy kisses, and a veteran who has had his life changed in just four months by his dog. Truly amazing.”

