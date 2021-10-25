Cumulus Renewals

WESTWOOD ONE’s THE BOB & TOM SHOW has been renewed by 18 CUMULUS MEDIA radio stations and has added one additional CUMULUS affiliate, Classic Rock KHXS (102 THE BEAR)/ABILENE, TX. Several of the stations have aired the show for over 10 years, with Classic Rock WOFX (92.5 THE FOX)/CINCINNATI on board for 25 years.

CUMULUS EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS said, “BOB & TOM and team are the true Hall-of-Famers who bring the heat every morning. As always, we are proud of all they do to drive ratings and distinguish this program from imitators. Thanks for the laughs and great characters, long may they reign across CUMULUS markets!”

Host TOM GRISWOLD said, “We’re thrilled to continue working with our long-term partner, CUMULUS MEDIA. We have a terrific team here at THE BOB & TOM SHOW and we look forward to continuing to entertain listeners across the U.S. with the funniest morning content available, through our great CUMULUS affiliate stations. The radio party rolls on… turn it up!”

