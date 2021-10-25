Toth

Sportscaster JIM TOTH has returned to CORUS News-Talk CJOB-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 680 CJOB)/WINNIPEG for 1-3p (CT) weekdays. TOTH hosted and reported for CJOB in 2011-2015 before a stint in mornings at crosstown BELL MEDIA Sports CFRW-A (TSN 1290, now Comedy FUNNY 1290) in 2016 through the station's format change earlier this year. TOTH will also co-host the JETS AT NOON daily hockey show with CAMERON POLTRAS, which will expand to a full hour upon TOTH's NOVEMBER 1st arrival. The addition of TOTH comes as afternoon host HAL ANDERSON moves to host "CONNECTING WINNIPEG" 10a-noon weekdays.

Mgr., Talk and Talent HEATHER STEELE said, “We’re excited to welcome back respected broadcaster JIM TOTH to the CJOB team. JIM’s sense of humour, valuable sports knowledge and passion for community stories have drawn in engaging listeners and we’re pleased to have him round out our weekday lineup.”

