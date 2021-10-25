New Butler Flagship

BUTLER UNIVERSITY men's basketball is moving from EMMIS Sports WIBC-HD2-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN) /INDIANAPOLIS to crosstown CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WXNT-A (CBS SPORTS 1430 AM)/INDIANAPOLIS under a deal with BUTLER rights holder LEARFIELD’s BUTLER SPORTS PROPERTIES. MARK MINNER and NICK GARDNER return to call the BULLDOGS games on the BULLDOGS’ radio network and via the VARSITY NETWORK app and will host half-hour pregame and postgame shows plus two-hour pregame shows for four games this season. PNC BANK also returns as title sponsor of the school’s radio network.

After praising PNC’s patronship of the school’s athletic program, BUTLER VP/Director of Athletics BARRY COLLIER called MINNER and GARDNER “tremendous ambassadors for our university and incredibly talented at delivering BUTLER basketball action to our loyal fans. We are excited to work alongside BUTLER SPORTS PROPERTIES and CUMULUS to make WXNT the radio home of the BULLDOGS.”

CUMULUS VP/Market Manager CHUCK FREDRICK said, “As the largest and most dynamic cluster of media brands in the state, CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS is honored to join the BUTLER BULLDOG team. The fabulous broadcast team of MARK and NICK entertaining BULLDOG fans with exciting basketball from iconic HINKLE FIELDHOUSE and BIG EAST venues creates such a unique experience.”

